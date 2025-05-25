Army commander says Iran is developing systems to counter MAVs

Tehran, IRNA – Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, says the Army has designed systems to counter micro air vehicles, known as MAVs, and has acted successfully in this field.

Heidari made the remark on Sunday on the sidelines of an internal ceremony by the Army Ground Forces in Tehran.

He said that the Army has already had its drones ready at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, and a decisive response will be given to any possible aggression.

Following an order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Khamenei, the Army should possess weapons that are long-range and smart and are capable of creating networks, the commander said, adding that measures to attain those weapons are now in full swing.

He said that the Army has specifically made progress in terms of producing, using and organizing MAVs.

Today, all the Armed Forces, especially the Army Ground Forces, remain vigilant and prepared to give a strong response to threats at any level, which will make aggressors regret their actions, Brigadier General Heidari said.

