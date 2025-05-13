May 14, 2025, 12:48 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85832230
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Baqaei: Halting Iran’s nuclear program is not an issue in negotiations

May 14, 2025, 12:48 AM
News ID: 85832230
Baqaei: Halting Iran’s nuclear program is not an issue in negotiations
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei speaking to reporters in Tehran on May 13, 2025.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that stopping nuclear program of Iran is not at all being discussed in the negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has stressed that halting Iran’s nuclear program is not being discussed in the negotiations.

Emphasizing that stopping Iran’s nuclear program is not at all an issue in the negotiations, Baqaei told reporters: “Our nuclear program will definitely continue with seriousness.”

Baqaei continued that Iran’s goal in the negotiations is to preserve its achievements and put an end to the sanctions that have been unjustly imposed on the Iranian nation.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with a U.S. delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .