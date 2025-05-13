Minister underlines the development of scientific cooperation between Iran and China

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei-Sarraf has stressed enhancing Iran-China cooperation in scientific and research fields, calling for a deeper strategic partnership.

Speaking in a meeting with Minister of Education of the People’s Republic of China Huai Jinpeng in Urumqi in Northwestern China on Monday, Simaei Sarraf said scientific, academic, and technological cooperation holds a special position and is undoubtedly one of the main pillars of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the commonalities between Iran and China in science, culture, technology, and philosophy, he stressed both sides’ efforts to strengthen elite engagement, aiming at enhancing universities’ social responsibility in addressing public challenges and fostering popular ties.

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable advances in science and engineering – including nanotechnology, biology, information technology, stem cells, water engineering, dam and power plant design, aerospace and medical sciences – he said that Iran is one of the 10 top countries with strategic science and technology in the world, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Simaei-Sarraf stressed the importance of expanding student exchange programs between Iran and China and facilitating sabbatical leave opportunities for faculty members and postgraduate students.

Meanwhile, Huai noted that Iran, with its prestigious institutions such as the University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, and Al-Mustafa International University, is one of the most influential countries in Asia and possesses remarkable potential in science and technology.

Acknowledging Iran’s capabilities, he emphasized China’s willingness to deepen cooperation by offering training in Persian and Chinese languages and facilitating professor exchanges.

China has granted academic scholarships to over 200 Iranian students and is eager to grow the number of Chinese students in Iran, he said.

Huai also expressed China’s readiness to establish an electronic education platform for developing educational relations with Iran.

Simaei-Sarraf and his delegation attended three important events on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization University Conference.

At the 2025 China Urumqi Education Exhibition, where the latest educational, research, and technological achievements of universities in this province were showcased, more than 20 prestigious Chinese universities presented their achievements in agriculture, industry, oil, and petrochemicals.

