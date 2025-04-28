SCO chief condoles with Iran over deadly explosion at southern port

Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a message to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi extended his condolences to the Iranian people, government and victims of explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.

Expressing his deep regret over the explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port, Nurlan Yermekbayev wished speedy recovery for the injured of this tragic explosion.

Earlier, leaders and officials from countries around the world sent separate messages offering their condolences for the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in more than 40 fatalities.

Leaders, foreign ministers, and officials from Belarus, Egypt, Qatar, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cuba, Venezuela, Pakistan, Turkey, Japan, Jordan, Russia, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Nicaragua, and Kuwait in separate message, sympathized with Iranian people on the deadly blast.

On April 26, 2025, an explosion and fire occurred at the Port of Shahid Rajaee near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, killing at least 46 people and injuring over 1,200 others.

