Apr 28, 2025, 5:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85816981
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Major power outages hit Spain and parts of France and Portugal

Apr 28, 2025, 5:56 PM
News ID: 85816981
Major power outages hit Spain and parts of France and Portugal
Photo shows power outage causing traffic jam in Spain.

The blackout hit critical infrastructure like airports and caused transportation disruptions across Spain and Portugal, but the cause of the outage was unclear.

A major power outage hit Spain on Monday, shutting down trains, airports and other critical infrastructure and causing chaos in cities across the country. 

Parts of Portugal and France were also affected by the blackout, which energy authorities said occurred following a disruption in the European grid.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but the effects of the disruption were felt by millions of people across the Iberian Peninsula.

Hospitals in Spain were forced to run on generators.

Portuguese banks and schools closed.

Matches for the Madrid Open tennis tournament were suspended, the ATP Tour said.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .