President Pezeshkian: Iran and Azerbaijan can establish peace and security in the region

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran and Azerbaijan can work together to establish peace and security in the region and resolve issues through mutual cooperation.

During a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the hospitality of his Azeri counterpart, saying, “I thank the President of Azerbaijan for his special perspective on the region, Azerbaijan, and our mutual relations. We can cooperate in all possible fields”.

The President described the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as historic, saying, “As neighboring countries, we have always supported each other. We share many commonalities, including religious, ideological, and political ties in this region, and we take pride in these connections. We aim to strengthen our relationships based on these shared values.”

Pezeshkian characterized the agreements signed between Iran and Azerbaijan as strategic and important, noting: “My dear brother Ilham Aliyev has instructed Azerbaijan’s respected officials and ministers to implement the joint strategic program. We have also tasked our foreign minister to follow up on this strategic plan more intensively so that we can enhance cooperation in all fields, including scientific, political, economic, and security.”

He emphasized: “Iran and Azerbaijan can work together to establish peace and security in the region and resolve challenges through mutual cooperation.”

President Pezeshkian emphasized, “We are determined to fully implement all agreements with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and God willing, we will create a new framework for a better future for Iran, Azerbaijan, and the Middle East region.”

Aliyev, for his part, welcomed the Iranian President and his delegation to Baku, stating, “The people of our two countries have enjoyed friendly relations for a long time, and our intergovernmental ties are firmly based on this foundation. I am confident that this visit will further enhance our bilateral cooperation.”

He added: “Today we emphasized the strategic importance of our relations. The primary goal for both sides is to enhance mutual activities and deepen ties across all sectors.”

He noted, “Several crucial documents were signed today. Their endorsement at the presidential level demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing comprehensive cooperation in all fields.”

