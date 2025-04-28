Apr 28, 2025, 12:59 PM
Azerbaijani president officially welcomes President Pezeshkian in Baku

President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) is welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, in Baku.

President Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, in Baku on Monday.

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has been officially welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at Zagulba Presidential Palace.

The ceremony began on Monday with the playing of Iran's national anthem, followed by Azerbaijan’s, performed by the guard of honor stationed at the venue.

Pezeshkian arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for a one-day visit.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.

