Foreign Minister says Iran will immediately reciprocate any strike

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that Iran will reciprocate any strike against the country immediately.

“There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated,” Araqchi wrote on his X account on Monday.

He undermined the Israeli regime’s fantasy of dictating anything to Iran and said, “It is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response.”

What is striking, however, is how brazenly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now dictating what U.S. President Donald Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran, he stated.

“Conveniently, Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team—who failed to reach a deal with Iran—are FALSELY casting our indirect negotiations with the Trump administration as another JCPOA,” Iran’s top diplomat stressed.

He reiterated Iran’s strength and confidence in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course.

“We can only hope our U.S. counterparts are equally steadfast,” he noted.

“Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends,” Araqchi said.

He went on to say, “Nothing Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team say or do will change this reality.”

