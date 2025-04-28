Iran’s non-oil exports rose to nearly $58 billion between March 2024 and March 2025: Industry minister

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak says that during the last Iranian year (March 21, 2024, to March 20, 2025), the country’s non-oil exports amounted to 152 million tons of commodities, valued at $57.8 billion, despite illegal and unilateral sanctions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025) in Tehran on Monday, he said these figures counter the speculation surrounding the closure of Iran’s trade opportunities, calling such claims unfounded..

Atabak further said that the country’s trade balance, excluding imported gold, became positive, with total trade exchanges reaching 130 billion dollars, indicating an 11 percent growth.

The minister highlighted the Islamic Republic’s goal of increasing non-oil exports by over 23% annually, in line with the Seventh National Development Plan. He said that Tehran is making efforts to explore new markets in Africa and Asia through economic diplomacy and free trade agreements.

Over 2,500 traders, economic directors, and heads of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries are participating in Iran Expo 2025, taking place at the Tehran International Exhibition Centre from April 28 to May 2.

