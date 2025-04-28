President Pezeshkian says Iran welcomes foreign investment

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has described Iran as a good platform for investment and trade, saying that the country welcomes investment by foreign businesspeople.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Exhibition of Export Potential of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025) on Monday morning, Pezeshkian said Iran is a suitable platform for investment by businesspeople, as well as for the presence of foreign tourists.

“With this potential, a good future can be created for the world in terms of security and peace,” he said. “Peace and security will be created with trade, investment, companionship and cooperation.”

Iran Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place in Tehran from April 28 to May 2 with the participation of over 2,500 traders, economic directors, and heads of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries.

Showcasing the export potential of the Islamic Republic, the exhibition is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening economic and trade ties between Iranian and foreign businesses.

In his opening remarks, President Pezeshkian said despite the fact that Iran is demonized by certain countries, the country is a hospitable place with warm and friendly people.

“Iran respects the territorial integrity and rights of countries, and we declare our readiness for any scientific, economic, political, and social cooperation with countries around the world,” he said.

“We must all join hands and fill the entire world with peace, security, freedom, and humanity. We must make life sweet for all the inhabitants of the planet,” the chief executive added.

At the end of his speech, the president once more honored the presence of the guest at the exhibition, saying, “I hope this presence will bring about empathy and solidarity between us, and I hereby announce that we are fully prepared for this support and empathy.”

