Grossi reaffirms I.A.E.A.’s readiness to help with Iran-U.S. indirect talks

In a phone call with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Rafael Grossi emphasized the readiness of the I.A.E.A. to provide any assistance in the process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

During the phone call, Grossi discussed the latest status of cooperation between Iran and the I.A.E.A.

Araqchi, for his part, stressed the importance of the role by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Iran’s nuclear program in accordance with the its legal duties and authorities, and stated that Iran, as a responsible member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, will continue its cooperation with the Agency in accordance with its international legal obligations, and hopes that the Agency’s technical and professional approach will resolve the remaining safeguards issues as quickly as possible.

He also updated Grossi on the latest developments related to the Iran-U.S. talks.

Earlier in April, Araqchi had said that the International Atomic Energy Agency could play a crucial role in a peaceful settlement of a dispute over the Iranian nuclear program in the coming months.

Araqchi said in a post on his X account, “Had useful discussion with visiting IAEA chief Grossi. In the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file.”

He added, “As variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a Director General of Peace.”

“Our predisposition is to trust Grossi in mission to keep the Agency away from politics and politicization, and to retain focus on its technical mandate,” he concluded his post.

