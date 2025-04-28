U.S. cannot cover up its failures in Yemen by committing crimes: Ansarullah

Referring to the U.S. bombing of a camp of African immigrants in Yemen’s Sa’daa on Monday, Ansarullah spokesperson Muhammad Abdussalam says that these crimes cannot cover up Washington’s failures in achieving its goals in the Arab country.

The U.S. military campaign against Yemen has had no achievement for Washington, Abdussalam said, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV.

International inaction against the U.S. crimes has emboldened the country to continue to target residential buildings, while claiming that they were military targets.

In a report earlier in the day, Al-Masirah TV reported that the death toll of the U.S. airstrikes in Sa’daa had mounted to 35 while some 30 others remained under the rubble.

9341**2050