President Pezeshkian monitors rescue operations at Shahid Rajaee Port

Tehran, IRNA – In response to the powerful explosion, which resulted in 25 fatalities, 6 missing individuals, and 1,139 injured, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued directives aimed at managing the crisis, calling for the mobilization of all resources to assist the injured.

The president contacted with Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni for updates on the situation on the ground, given the minister’s presence at the port. He also instructed the minister to control the critical situation, ensure the area’s security, and speed up the reconstruction and reopening of the important port.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson for the administration, said that the situation is under control, with a significant portion of the fire contained. According to the spokesperson, firefighters are working to extinguish the remaining 20% of the fire.

She also said that 1,139 individuals sought treatment at healthcare centers, with some being airlifted to Shiraz and Larestan cities for further care.

Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, Minister of Health and Medical Education, said that the situation remains fully managed thanks to immediate actions taken after the incident, including the procurement of blood, medical supplies, and treatment facilities. He assured that various ministries are prepared to transfer the injured to other provinces if necessary.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, Head of the Red Crescent Society, said that there are currently 300 injured individuals in hospitals in Bandar Abbas city, most of whom are expected to be discharged soon.

Kolivand also said that search and rescue operations are ongoing at Shahid Rajaee Port, with some injured patients being sent to Tehran for treatment. The extinguishing operation continues, but the overall situation is under control, he said.

