Administration spokesperson says Iran ready for a deal at the right time

Tehran, IRNA – The administration spokesperson says Tehran remains cautious about U.S. real intentions regarding its indirect talks with Iran, while stressing that Tehran is ready for a deal at the right time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NHK on Friday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said that Iran engages in any negotiations and does whatever necessary to secure national interests and peace for the nation.

She added that the first expert-level talks for examining the details of the agreements are scheduled to be held on Saturday.

“Iran remains cautious about real intentions of the U.S. government and supports dialogue without pressure and threats,” the spokesperson said.

Answering a question about U.S. efforts to include non-nuclear issues, such as Iran’s missile program and the country’s so-called support for the regional resistance groups, Mohajerani emphasized that the talks are strictly limited to the nuclear issue and Iran reject any attempt to expand the scope of the discussions.

