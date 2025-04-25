Foreign Minister arrives in Muscat for third round of indirect talks with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Muscat where a third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States is going to take place tomorrow, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

Writing on his official X account on Friday, Baqaei said, “We are resolved to secure our nation's legitimate & lawful right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while taking reasonable steps to demonstrate that our program is entirely peaceful.”

He said that Iran wants a speedy termination of the “unlawful and inhumane” sanctions.

“We'll see how serious & prepared is the other side to go for a fair and realistic deal,” he added.

The first round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks between Foreign Minister Araqchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was held in Muscat on April 12 and the second round was held in Rome last Saturday. Both rounds were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

9341** 9417