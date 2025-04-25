Iran summons Dutch ambassador over baseless claims

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch Ambassador to Tehran Emiel de Bont over the unfounded allegations made by the Dutch National Security Agency against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

De Bont was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, the director-general for the Western Europe department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yousefi during the meeting firmly rejected the claims made in the Dutch intelligence service’s annual report, describing the accusations of Iran’s involvement in assassination plots in the Netherlands as baseless and unacceptable.

He called on the Dutch Foreign Ministry to adopt a professional and respectful approach in its bilateral relations with Iran, to refrain from repeating unfounded and inappropriate accusations, and to halt its comprehensive support for the Israeli regime, urging the Netherlands to play a constructive role regarding developments in West Asia.

The Dutch ambassador stated he would convey Iran’s strong protest to his government.

