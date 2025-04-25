Iran condemns ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the continued acts of aggression and terrorism committed by Israel in Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the senior Iranian diplomat described the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip and the obstruction of humanitarian aid, coupled with intensified attacks on refugee camps and temporary shelters for displaced people, as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He called for decisive international action to prosecute and punish the leaders of the Israeli regime for genocide and war crimes.

Baqaei also criticized the inaction of the United Nations Security Council in the face of such atrocities and blamed the United States and some European countries for continuing to supply weapons to Israel, saying these states are complicit in Israel’s crimes.

He further condemned the continued Israeli violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, including repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement, drone and airstrikes on Lebanese territory, and the targeted assassinations of political and social activists.

Baqaei emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations and the ceasefire guarantors to put an end to these violations and crimes.

He concluded by warning that Israel’s impunity and its ongoing killing of defenseless civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and its occupation of parts of Lebanon and Syria severely threaten peace and security in West Asia.

He urged regional countries to adopt serious measures to prevent further instability and to confront the expansionist policies of the apartheid regime.

