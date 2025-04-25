Israeli tank commander killed in Palestinian resistance operation in northern Gaza

Following an operation by the Islamic resistance fighters in northern Gaza, the tank commander of the Israeli 79th armored battalion was killed and three other soldiers were seriously injured.

According to the Israeli TV Channel Seven, on Thursday evening, the Israeli military issued a statement announcing the death of the tank commander of the 79th Armored Battalion, 14th Brigade, in the battles in northern Gaza during the operation by resistance fighters.

According to the report, the armored personnel carriers, most of whom were reserve forces, were ejected from the tank during an operation by the Gaza resistance fighters in the buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip near Beit Hanoun and were targeted by resistance snipers.

In this operation, the special tank commander was killed and an officer and two soldiers were seriously injured.

It is said that the condition of the wounded Zionist soldiers is reported to be serious.

In the same connection, last Saturday, another special commander was killed in the same area by Gaza resistance fighters.

2050