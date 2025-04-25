Exclusive | Iran calls claims by the Netherlands baseless

London, IRNA – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Netherlands in a statement strongly rejected the claims contained in the annual report of the Dutch National Security Agency and called any Iranian involvement in assassination operations in Europe baseless.

The statement, a copy of which was provided to the IRNA office in London, says that Iran itself is the greatest victim of terrorism and, more than any other country, has a strong will to fight terrorism in all its forms.

Hours ago, the Dutch intelligence agency published an alleged report accusing Iran of involvement in two assassination attempts in Europe.

The organization claimed in its annual report that two people were arrested in June 2024 on charges of attempting to assassinate an Iranian resident in the Netherlands.

Following this false claim, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement from the Iranian embassy states, “The baseless allegations raised are nothing more than an attempt by some individuals to portray themselves as the oppressed and gain political status or privileges from the host government.”

The statement adds, “Unfortunately, many individuals and organizations that have committed terrorist acts in Iran and even confessed to or are proud of them, operate in Europe under the support of Western governments and are the source of many such allegations.”

