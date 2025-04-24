Oil Minister: Iran-Russia trade capacity exceeds current figures

Moscow, IRNA – Referring to the current annual trade between Iran and Russia of about five billion dollars, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that the capacity of trade exchanges between Tehran and Moscow far exceeds the current figure.

The Oil Minister said that the potential for cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, from energy, finance and banking to agriculture, and trade in oil and gas products, is very broad. "We in Iran believe that using these potentials can open up paths that have faced limitations."

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad is in Moscow to take part in the 18th meeting of Iran-Russia joint economic commission.

Heading a delegation, Paknejad arrived in Moscow on Thursday to attend the meeting, which aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors.

The meeting is to be co-chaired by Paknejad and Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev.