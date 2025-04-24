Iran and Indonesia emphasize expansion of bilateral cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments in a telephone conversation.

During the conversation, Araqchi underscored the significance of strengthening ties between Tehran and Jakarta, two important developing Islamic nations. He stressed the need to follow up on agreements made between Iran and Indonesia and highlighted the significance of maintaining high-level contacts to achieve these objectives.

Araqchi also elaborated on Iran's stance regarding developments in West Asia, calling the ongoing occupation and massacre of Palestinians as one of the most pressing global issues. He asserted that the Israeli regime, with all-out support from the U.S. and certain Western countries, has turned Gaza and the West Bank into sites of genocide and torture against innocent Palestinians.

He added that despite arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court and temporary orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the genocide, the heinous crimes of the Zionist still continue.

He further noted that the Israeli regime continues its attacks on Lebanon and Syria, and the U.S. supports it by launching attacks on Yemen. Araqchi emphasized that in this dire situation, Islamic countries must take stronger measures to halt such crimes and deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinian people.

In response, Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to expanding cooperation with Iran at both bilateral and multilateral levels, expressing his approval of proposals to strengthen bilateral ties.

He also supported Araqchi’s stance on the severe conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and stressed the urgency for Islamic nations to come together to establish an immediate ceasefire and to reopen humanitarian aid channels for the people Palestine.

