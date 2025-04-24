France expresses readiness to continue nuclear talks with Iran

London, IRNA – The spokesperson for France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Paris supports a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue and added that the country is prepared to resume discussions with Tehran.

Christophe Lemoine made the remarks during his weekly press briefing in Paris on Thursday, following Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s tweet inviting the European troika—France, Germany and Britain—back to diplomacy.

Calling the status quo a “lose-lose” situation, Araqchi wrote: “Iran's relations with the E3 have experienced ups and downs in recent history. Like it or not, they are currently down. Why? Each side has its own narrative. To me, placing blame is a futile exercise.”

9417