Resistance and logic are among Shia Imams’ teachings: Leader

Resistance and logic are among Shia Imams’ teachings: Leader
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the resistance shown by the people of Gaza and Lebanon aligns with the teachings of the righteous Shia Imams.

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the path of the Shia Imams is a path of resistance and resilience, and the Imams’ teachings are lessons in logic and reasoning. 

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a mourning ceremony commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (c. 702-765), the sixth Shia Imam.

He further noted that the people of Gaza and Lebanon, through their resistance, are actually following in the path of the righteous Imams. 

