New sanctions undermine U.S. claims of willingness to negotiate: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the United States’ new sanctions against Iran undermine its claims of willingness to negotiate with the Islamic Republic on nuclear issues.

Baqaei said on Wednesday that the United States’ persistence in imposing sanctions on the economic and trade sectors of Iran is a bullying and illegal measure that undermines its claims regarding negotiations, indicating a lack of goodwill and seriousness in this regard.

He further said that the imposition of unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation are an arbitrary and illegal act, contradicting fundamental principles of international law; therefore, the U.S. administration must be held accountable for the gross human rights violations.

According to the spokesperson, the U.S. administration’s use of embargos as a tool for political pressure on developing countries violates the United Nations Charter and international law. He added that such actions undermine the rule of law, free trade principles, and the right to development.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Iranian national and liquified petroleum gas entrepreneur Asadollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network.

