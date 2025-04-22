In canceled speech, Araqchi voices Iran’s readiness to engage with the U.S. respectfully

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has reiterated that Iran is ready to engage with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and equal standing.

“Iran has long shown that it is ready to engage with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and equal standing,” read Araqchi’s keynote speech that he was supposed to deliver at the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference on Monday.

Araqchi’s speech, however, was canceled following the organizers’ decision to change the format to a debate.

On Monday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations confirmed the cancelation of Araqchi’s speech, saying it came after the conference organizers decided to change the format of the speech to a debate.

It also published the full transcript of the speech, which is as follows.

In the Name of God

It’s a great pleasure to address you all today. Since the purpose of this gathering is discussion on the future of nonproliferation efforts, I am confident that responsible policy makers clearly appreciate the fact that moving away from dialogue and towards conflict far more likely to unravel the global nonproliferation regime than to uphold it.

I would also like to underscore that I am not here to negotiate in public. My focus is on explaining Iran’s mindset and what my country is aspiring to achieve.

As one of the founding signatories of the N.P.T. back in the 1960s, Iran has long been committed to the principles of universal access to peaceful nuclear technology and rejection of atomic weapons. We are also the only country on the planet that officially opposes nuclear arms on moral and religious grounds, through a religious edict by Iran’s Supreme Leader outlawing such weapons.

Iran has also long been a steadfast advocate for the establishment of a nuclear weapon-free zone (more recently a Zone free from Weapons of Mass Destruction) in the Middle East. In fact, we first proposed this idea — along with Egypt — back in 1974. That objective remains a cornerstone of our foreign policy, as we firmly believe that nuclear weapons have no place in our region, or the world. By turning a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear arsenal and its refusal to join the N.P.T. or submit to I.A.E.A. oversight, Western states have created a double standard within the global nonproliferation regime. It is 2025. That double standard needs to end.

Iran’s pursuit of civilian nuclear energy is also driven by long-term priorities that align with our national developmental and economic goals. We actually initiated the endeavor in the 1950s with the assistance of President Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” program. With a population exceeding 90 million and an expansive industrial base, diversifying our energy sources is critical to ensuring economic resilience as well as environmental sustainability.

Regrettably, our peaceful nuclear program has been mischaracterized and misunderstood due to wrong perceptions and politically motivated narratives. Such narratives have shaped misguided policies and hindered opportunities for meaningful diplomacy. I am cautiously optimistic that this toxic dynamic may be about to change. President Trump seems aware of the catastrophic mistakes of previous administrations, which have cost American taxpayers trillions of dollars in our region — with zero gains for the United States.

Iran has long shown that it is ready to engage with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and equal standing. That includes recognition of our rights as a signatory to the N.P.T., including the ability to produce fuel for our nuclear power plants. We have also made abundantly clear that we have nothing to hide, which is why Iran — under the 2015 nuclear deal — agreed to the most intrusive inspection regime the world has ever seen.

The U.S. withdrawal from the J.C.P.O.A. in 2018, followed by the reimposition of sanctions, disrupted this progress and eroded trust. But despite these setbacks, Iran is now once again showcasing its commitment to diplomacy.

To move forward, the foundation must be sound. Every negotiation is built on the principle of a reasonable and fair compromise. Contrary to the claims of certain Special Interest groups, Iran has consistently honored its obligations. Our actions speak for themselves: We have upheld our commitment in the J.C.P.O.A. never to pursue nuclear weapons and this reality was recently certified by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence. Since we have kept our word even seven years after the U.S. withdrew from the J.C.P.O.A., Iran can be relied on to always honor what it signs. Those who claim otherwise are either misinformed or deceitful.

There are two other major misconceptions that need to be addressed.

First, certain Special Interest groups are blatantly attempting to manipulate the course of the current Iran-US diplomacy. Their effort includes the fake claim that a potential deal will be another J.C.P.O.A. While a significant achievement, I want to make absolutely clear that many in Iran believe that the J.C.P.O.A. is no longer good enough for us. They demand a new accord that guarantees Iran’s interests while addressing the concerns of all parties. I tend to agree with this demand. Now, I cannot speak on behalf of President Trump; but, given his past actions, it can safely be assumed that he does not want another J.C.P.O.A. either.

Second, Iran has never stood in the way of economic and scientific collaboration with the United States. The obstacle has been previous U.S. administrations, often acting under the influence of the same Special Interest groups. As I recently made clear in the pages of the Washington Post, the trillion-dollar opportunity that our economy presents may be open to U.S. enterprises. This includes companies which can help us generate clean electricity from non-hydrocarbon sources. Iran currently operates one reactor at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Our longstanding game plan is to build at least 19 more reactors, meaning that tens of billions of dollars in potential contracts are up for grabs. The Iranian market alone is big enough to revitalize the struggling nuclear industry in the United States.

Looking ahead, whatever agreement that may be concluded should be pillared on guaranteeing Iran’s economic benefits coupled with a robust monitoring and verification program, ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Only this approach can bring about long-term stability and confidence. The scope of negotiations must also be clear; negotiations should remain focused solely on removal of sanctions and the nuclear issue. In a region as rough and volatile as ours, Iran will never put its security up for negotiation.

Equally important is the need to respect Iran’s civilizational past and the cultural and political identity our ancient history has produced. The use of threats and pressure against the proud Iranian nation has long been proven counterproductive, closing avenues for compromise rather than opening them. Constructive engagement, rooted in mutual respect and equal standing, is far more effective in building trust and advancing dialogue.

Last but certainly not least, Iran must not be treated as an exception within the global nonproliferation framework. As a signatory to the N.P.T., Iran is entitled to the same rights and bound by the same obligations as any other member. Respecting this principle of equality is essential to achieving a fair and lasting resolution.

Moreover, if the global non-proliferation regime is to endure, all parties especially the nuclear-weapon states must also live up to their commitments. It is only through mutual accountability that we can address the pressing challenges it faces today.

Iran stands ready to play its part in building a safer region, free from the threat of nuclear weapons.

Thank you for your attention.

