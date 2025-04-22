Judiciary chief expresses readiness to extradite convicts with India

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei has called on his Indian counterpart, Sanjiv Khanna, to facilitate the extradition of Iranian and Indian convicts who deserve to receive legal remission.

Mohseni Ejei made the remarks in a meeting with the chief justice of India on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Hangzhou, China, according to Mizan news agency affiliated with Iran’s Judiciary.

The Iranian official said that Tehran is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with New Delhi in various legal and judicial fields, in particular regarding the extradition of convicts. He said that some offenders are not professional criminals and deserve to serve their imprisonment periods in their own countries.

He also said that Iran is prepared to share its experiences in security and legal affairs, such as electronic proceedings and the digitalization of judicial processes, with India.

The judiciary chief further said that the Islamic Republic believes member states of the SCO and the BRICS group can reach a consensus to overcome challenges and international problems. He called on these member states to expand their collaboration to develop biological processes.

Regarding the stances of certain Western states on terrorism, human rights, and judicial matters, he said that they attempt to impose their viewpoints on the entire world.

Iran’s judiciary chief, heading a high-ranking judicial delegation, started a visit to China on Monday to participate in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO. Mohseni Ejei delivered two speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the meeting and held discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

