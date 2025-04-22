Chief justices of Iran, Kazakhstan call for enhanced judicial cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and his Kazakh counterpart, Aslambek Mergaliev, have called for enhanced cooperation between Tehran and Astana to strengthen shared interests, especially in judicial matters.

Mohseni-Ejei and Mergaliev along with their accompanying delegations, met and held talks on the sidelines of 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday.

The head of the Iranian judiciary stressed the need to implement judicial agreements that were signed by the two countries and have not been enforced yet. “We emphasize the implementation of these agreements in order to improve judicial relations,” he said.

He also referred to last year’s visit by high-ranking Kazakh officials to Tehran, saying that the trip was very effective and contributed significantly to strengthening and improving bilateral relations.

Mergaliev, for his part, stated that the approach of his country is to develop relations with all neighbors, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The maximum cooperation and interaction and strengthening relations with Iran in all sector, especially in the judicial field, to overcome existing challenges, are on Kazakhstan’s agenda,” he added.

The chairmen of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan also expressed happiness about Iran hosting the SCO judicial summit next year and that he is very keen to attend the meeting in 2026.

Mohseni-Ejei and Mergaliev also exchanged views on problems faced by investors from the two countries and ways to resolve them.

