Hamas warns against Israeli plot to annex the West Bank

Hamas has strongly condemned recent statements made by far-right Israeli ministers, who called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Sunday, the Islamic Resistance Movement described these remarks as aggressive, colonial, and a continuation of expansionist policies aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause.

Hamas emphasized that such statements reflect plans to assert complete control over the West Bank and integrate it with other occupied territories.

The statement denounced the Israeli regime’s actions as part of its ongoing settlement construction and aggression in the West Bank and the occupied al-Quds.

According to Hamas, these policies are designed to usurp Palestinian lands and undermine their cause.

Hamas urged the Palestinian people to ramp up resistance in all its forms and confront the Israeli military and settlers.

The group called for a united effort to thwart occupation plans, counter Israeli plans for the Judaization of Palestinian territories, and break the will of the occupying forces.

