President Pezeshkian extends condolences over the passing of Pope Francis

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed condolences following the death of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, who passed away Monday at the age of 88.

In a message, President Pezeshkian expressed his sympathy to Catholic Christians worldwide and the Pope’s admirers and followers.

Reflecting on the Pope’s life and leadership, Pezeshkian praised his humanitarian positions against injustices in the world, particularly his firm condemnation of the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza and his call to stop the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children.

He added that the Pope’s principled stands will ensure his legacy endures among freedom-loving people and those with awakened consciences.

“On behalf of the Iranian nation, which has always been a pioneer in establishing global peace and security, dialogue and solidarity among religions, I honor his memory, and ask the Almighty God to place the soul of that religious leader in His infinite mercy and in eternal peace,” Pezeshkian added.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also offered his condolences in a statement posted on X.

“On behalf of the Iranian people, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global community, especially the devoted followers of Pope Francis, as they mourn this profound loss,” he wrote.

“His wisdom and compassion touched countless lives, promoting peace and unity across nations and faiths. We share this sorrow and offer our deepest sympathies,” the minister added.

Additionally, Iran’s ambassador to the Vatican, Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, offered his sympathies to Christians worldwide, describing Pope Francis as a man of peace who championed human and ethical values.

The ambassador highlighted the Pope’s dedication to interfaith understanding, global solidarity, and advocacy for the oppressed.

