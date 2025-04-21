China hails growing ties with Iran ahead of Araqchi's visit to Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun says his country is eager to keep interacting and developing relations with Iran in various fields.

“China and Iran have maintained exchanges and contacts at all levels and in various fields,” Guo said on Monday, the eve of an official visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Beijing.

When asked about the details of the visit, the spokesperson said that he had “no information to offer at the moment.”

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that Araqchi will travel to China on Tuesday.

Referring to Iran’s consultations with the countries that were parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, Baqaei called it natural to consult and brief China over the latest developments in Iran-U.S. indirect talks, adding that Tehran is even in contact with the European signatories.

While on a trip to Moscow last week, Araqchi also told reporters that Tehran always closely consults with its friends, Russia and China, over the nuclear issue.

Tehran and Beijing has significantly deepened their strategic partnership, including through joint infrastructure projects and enhanced trade relations. A 25-year partnership deal encompasses economic, political, and security cooperation across numerous sectors.

