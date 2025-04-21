Moscow to host 18th Iran-Russia Economic Commission meeting

Tehran, IRNA – The 18th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation is scheduled to take place in Moscow from April 23 to 25, aiming to strengthen collaboration between Iran and Russia.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russia's Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev.

Iranian and Russian experts are to explore ways to develop cooperation between the two countries in the form of specialized workgroups. They will address existing challenges and develop a roadmap for future collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia on January 17, 2025, as well as the approval of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union by Iran's Parliament, grounds have been paved for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions are expected to cover various sectors, including energy, trade and economy, finance and banking, transportation and logistics, customs, industry and mining, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, science and technology, among others.

The 17th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Tehran in late February 2024.

