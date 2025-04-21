Death toll of journalists in war-torn Gaza rises to 211

At least 211 journalists have lost their lives during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The war in Gaza has set a record for journalist fatalities, exceeding the combined toll of journalists killed during World War I, World War II, and conflicts in Russia-Ukraine, and Vietnam, according to the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

Since October 7, 2023, when the war began, Palestinian sources report that 211 journalists have lost their lives.

This loss highlights the dangers faced by media workers dedicated to reporting the truth amid war.

Furthermore, on Saturday, at least 19 Palestinians were killed in a new wave of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, including 11 near the southern city of Khan Younis, Al-Jazeera reported.

Over the past few days, more than 90 individuals have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as Israel ramps up its brutal attacks.

The Health Ministry in Gaza also confirms that since the beginning of the war, 51,201 people have been killed, and 116,869 have been wounded.

