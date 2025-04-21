U.S airstrikes on Yemen leave 12 dead and 30 injured

The United States’ warplanes pound Sana'a and Marib governorates, as well as Kamaran Island, leaving 12 dead and 30 injured.

American aircraft bombed the Farwa district and its market in the capital city, Sana’a, destroying houses and business centers, Yemen’s Al Masirah TV network reported on Monday.

In another attack, the U.S. fighter jets also targeted a local market in the Shu'ub district in the center of Sana’a.

In Marib Governorate, American warplanes bombarded Al Jubah district on three occasions.

Moreover, the U.S. also targeted Kamaran Island, the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea, on several occasions. There are no reports of specific targets or casualties of these attacks. American aircraft bombed the island early Sunday, leaving three dead and four wounded.

The United States commenced airstrikes on Yemen on March 15, 2025, to support the Israeli regime.

However, the Yemeni army announced that it would continue launching missile and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories and ships affiliated with the regime and its allies in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

4208**9417