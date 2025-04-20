UAE condemns Israeli settlers’ calls to bomb al-Aqsa Mosque

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned calls by extremist Israeli settler organizations to bomb al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced Israel’s violations against Christians in al-Quds, including restrictions on access to churches and physical assaults.

The ministry warned that such repressive practices have serious consequences and will further inflame tension in the region.

The statement reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance on the necessity of ensuring full protection for Islamic and Christian holy sites and ending provocative violations at al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministry held Israeli authorities responsible and urged them to refrain from actions that could heighten tension and instability.

2050**4353