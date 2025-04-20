Exclusive | Saudi defense minister’s visit to Iran can help expand bilateral relations: Ambassador

Tehran, IRNA- Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati says the recent visit of Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud to Tehran was a step toward deepening relations between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Sunday, Enayati elaborated on the importance of the Saudi minister’s trip and its overt and covert messages to regional countries and beyond.

Khalid bin Salman’s visit to Iran, including his meeting with top officials, particularly the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, could offer a broad framework and a new horizon for bilateral ties, Enayati said.

While praising discussions on military and defense cooperation, Enayati noted that the Saudi Defense Ministry has always been regarded as an independent department within the kingdom.

He said that the Saudi prince had been informed by high-ranking Iranian officials about Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations. “Undoubtedly, cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia can foster economic, commercial, and even social development in the region,” he added.

The envoy stressed the significance of Tehran-Riyadh cooperation, describing it as “more meaningful than ever before” amid the turbulent conditions in the region, including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Riyadh hosted several meetings under the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C) at Iran’s request, and the two nations have engaged in extensive and continuous consultations on the Palestinian issue,” Enayati said.

He also referred to regional support for the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, saying that statements from Saudi Arabia, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members, and Iraq in support of the talks indicate a positive trend.

