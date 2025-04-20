Russia reports over 1,300 violations of ‘Easter truce’ by Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces violated the Easter truce more than 1,300 times within less than 24 hours after both sides agreed to halt military operations.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an “Easter truce,” instructing Russian forces to suspend combat activities from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until midnight Sunday.

“Based on humanitarian considerations... the Russian side announces an Easter truce. I order a stop to all military activities for this period,” Putin informed his chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov.

However, the Russian Ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces carried out attacks on Russian positions in Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in Donetsk overnight, which were repelled.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces deployed 48 plane-type UAVs, including one targeting Crimea. “The Ukrainian units fired 444 times from cannons and mortars at the positions of our troops [and] carried out 900 strikes with quadcopter drones,” the ministry added.

