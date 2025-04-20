Kuwait welcomes progress in Tehran-Washington talks

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the progress made in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday, a day after Iranian and U.S. negotiators concluded a second round of talks in Italy’s capital, Rome, and agreed to meet again in the coming days. The talks took place indirectly through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In its statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the agreement between Iran and the U.S. to move the talks to the next stage in order to reach a deal. The step reflects both sides’ commitment to continue dialog and build on the recent progress, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Kuwait expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and achieving positive outcomes for regional and global stability.

The statement also expressed appreciation for Oman's role in facilitating the negotiations and praised Italy for hosting the latest round of the discussions.

The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington focus on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions against Iran. A first round was held in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on April 12.

9417**4194