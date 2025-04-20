Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been hospitalized overnight after feeling unwell.

According to the Israeli media, Bennett was admitted to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, located in occupied Palestine, on Sunday morning.

Bennett underwent cardiac catheterization, as reported by the hospital.

The hospitalization comes as Bennett prepares for a political comeback, having recently announced plans to run in the next elections and registered a new party under the temporary name Bennett 2026.

7129**9417