Thousands rally against Trump’s policies across the U.S.

Thousands of protesters have poured into the streets of Washington and other cities across the United States to reject President Donald Trump’s policies including those on the economy, deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

More than 400 rallies were planned on Saturday, organized by the group 50501, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states, one movement. The Saturday rallies marked the second time in April that people took to the streets nationwide to reject Trump’s policies, and were the fourth protest event since he took office on January 20.

The goal of the Saturday protests was “to protect our democracy against the rise of authoritarianism under the Trump administration,” The Guardian quoted Heather Dunn, a spokesperson for 50501.

Protesters carried banners outside the White House in Washington, D.C., which read “Workers should have the power,” “Stop arming Israel,” and “Due process.”

Others chanted “free Palestine” while waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh scarves to express solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Large protests were also held in New York and Chicago, as well as in Rhode Island, Maryland, Wisconsin, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, California and Pennsylvania, among others.

Deportation of migrants was also a main issue raised during the demonstrations as the Trump administration has been cracking down on migrants holding U.S. visas, including those expressing support for Palestine.

“This is a very perilous time in America for liberty. Sometimes we have to fight for freedom,” a 80-year-old protester in Massachusetts told CBS News, noting that he believed U.S. citizens were under attack from their own government.

