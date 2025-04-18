Foreign Minister Araqchi leaves Moscow for Tehran

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi left Moscow for Tehran after holding talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in the Russian capital.

Kazem Jalali, Iranian ambassador to Moscow, and some officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry saw him off at Vnukovo International Airport of Moscow.

Araqchi had arrived in Moscow on Thursday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for a two-day visit.

Upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Araqchi said that he was in Moscow to deliver a message from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He explained that the message addressed international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues.

