Araqchi will visit Beijing ‘within the next few days’

Moscow, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that he would soon travel to the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Araqchi made the announcement in Moscow on Friday.

Saying that his visits with the president and the foreign minister of Russia were positive, he told reporters that in the coming months, as the discussions on the nuclear issue between Iran and the United States evolve under new conditions, the roles of Russia and China could prove highly significant and constructive.

Araqchi had arrived in Moscow on Thursday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for a two-day visit. Upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Araqchi said that he was in Moscow to deliver a message from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He explained that the message addressed international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues.

