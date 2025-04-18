Araqchi meets with Qatari prime minister in Moscow

Moscow, IRNA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araqchi meets with the prime minister and the foreign minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The meeting took place in Moscow on Friday. Araqchi and the Qatari prime minister discussed bilateral relation and recent developments on the region.

Araqchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for a two-day visit. Upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Araqchi said that he was in Moscow to deliver a message from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He explained that the message addressed international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues.

