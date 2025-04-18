Lavrov says Moscow supports Tehran-Washington talks

Moscow, IRNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his country welcomes the willingness on Iran and the United States for reaching tangible agreements on Iran’s nuclear program as the two countries have engaged in indirect talks since last Saturday.

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in Moscow on Friday. He said that Tehran’s legitimate interests have to be taken into consideration in the course of talks with the American side.

Highlighting the negative impact of U.S. unilateral exit from the 2015 nuclear deal of six world powers with Iran, Lavrov said that Russia, nevertheless, supports the beginning of talks between Iran and the United States.

Moscow will help facilitate resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, he said, while stressing that efforts to include non-nuclear issues in negotiations between Iran and the U.S. are unacceptable.

Lavrov also referred to an Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation meeting, due to be held in Moscow on April 23-25, adding that the meeting will focus on implementation of joint projects.

He said that the meeting is to be held while the volume of trade between the two countries reached nearly $5 billion in 2024.

