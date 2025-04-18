Iran: Massacre of children in Gaza is ‘crime against humanity and genocide’

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that children are being slaughtered through “relentless, brutal bombardment and cruel starvation.”

“These are not only morally outrageous; they are the most heinous acts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide under international law,” Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on his X page on Friday, referring to the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza.

“This is not medieval history. This is not the Dark Ages. It has been happening for consecutive days over the past 2 years,” Baqaei wrote, adding that a spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Palestine has confirmed that, since the beginning of the Gaza war, an average of 27 children have been killed each day.

Baqaei went on to say that the United Nations General Assembly has repeatedly condemned the Israeli regime’s aggressions, the International Criminal Court has gathered evidence of genocidal acts against Palestinians, and the International Court of Justice has formally ordered the Israeli regime to prevent genocide and punish incitement to it.

“And yet, the killing continues...”

Calling for the “Israeli regime, its enablers & apologists” to be held accountable, he said, “Children are slaughtered by relentless brutal bombardment and from cruel starvation.”

