Iran Army fully ready to respond to any threat: Cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA - Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, says that the Army's Ground Force is operating at peak of its defensive readiness and combat capability to respond to any threat at any level in the shortest time.

Army and the IRGC have different but complementary missions, said Brigadier General Heidari while delivering a speech at sermons of Friday Prayer at the University of Tehran on the occasion of the anniversary of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Article 143 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for safeguarding the independence and territorial integrity of the country and the State of the Islamic Republic, he added.

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin (April 18) has been named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in April 1979.

