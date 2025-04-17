President Pezeshkian: Iran and Saudi Arabia can be role model for regional cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – In a meeting with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Tehran on Thursday, President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the neeed for consolidating cohesion in Islamic world, and called for the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in all sectors to help resolve regional issues.

President Pezeshkian pointed to deep religious, cultural and historical commonalities among Muslim nations, and emphasized the need for strengthening Islamic unity.

The President described cohesion among Islamic countries as the prerequisite to peace, security and sustainable economic development in the region, and said that dispute and poverty in Muslim nations are not appropriate for the Islamic Ummah.

He noted that heads of Islamic nations can present an inspiring example of co-existence, welfare and progress for other societies.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to expand its ties with Saudi Arabia in all arenas,” Pezeshkian said.

The President welcomed the formation of joint working groups in political, economic and security affairs, and said that Iran and Saudi Arabia can rely on their common capacities to resolve regional issues without any foreign intervention.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the friendship between the two nations will consolidate interests of the Islamic world and dissuade adversaries of interfering and sowing discord among Muslim countries.

He expressed readiness to host Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Tehran.

The President, meantime, pointed to the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and said that if the Islamic states achieve real unity, the Zionist regime would not be able to create such a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged area.

The Saudi minister, for his part, conveyed warm greetings of the Saudi King and Crown Prince to the Iranian president, describing his meetings with Iran’s officials as positive and constructive.

