Active shooter reported at Florida State University; several injured hospitalized

Following a reported shooting at Florida State University on Thursday a suspect is in custody, two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told local media.

At least four people have been injured and the staff at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare are receiving and caring for patients from the reported shooting at the university, a representative for the hopsital said in a statement this afternoon.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," the representative said. "However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected."

