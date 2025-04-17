Iran’s Leader says relations with Saudi Arabia will benefit both countries

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit both nations and that the two countries can complement each other.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Tehran on Thursday. In the meeting, the Saudi defense minister delivered a message from the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meeting that the enhancement of ties between Tehran and Riyadh faces opposition, urging that hostile intentions must be overcome, and assured that Iran is fully prepared to do so.

Referring to some of Iran’s advancements, he expressed Iran’s readiness to assist Saudi Arabia in these areas. Additionally, he stressed the importance of mutual support among bothers, noting that it is far better for brothers to help each other than to rely on outsiders.

In the meeting, which was also participated by Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Saudi defense minister said that he was in Tehran with the intention to expand relations and cooperation with Iran across all areas.

He also expressed hope for the constructive discussions would lead to stronger ties between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation of military officials, the Saudi defense minister arrived in Tehran earlier that day. During his visit, he also held discussions with Major General Baqeri, alongside other prominent military and political figures.

Saudi defense minister delivers a message from the king of Saudi Arabia to Ayatollah Khamenei on April 17, 2025.

