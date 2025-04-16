Iran calls for bolstering defense and military cooperation with Tajikistan

Tehran, IRNA – The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda, has expressed Iran’s readiness to increase cooperation with Tajikistan in the defense and military fields.

Lieutenant General Sobirzoda, who is on a visit to at the head of a high-level military delegation, met and held talks with Major General Mohammad Baqeri, on Wednesday.

Congratulating and wishing success to Sobirzoda as Tajikistan’s new defense minister, Major General Baqeri said that interaction and cooperation between the two armed forces are at their highest level and are constantly growing and developing.

General Baqeri emphasized the importance of improving relations between the two countries in various sectors, adding that cultural, historical, religious, and political commonalities can create a suitable platform for interaction between the armed forces of the two countries.

The Tajik minister, for his part, described the Iranian Armed Forces as powerful and efficient, underlining that Iran’s defense industry is very advanced in the region and the world.

3266**4399