Foreign Ministry summons Argentina’s chargé d’affaires

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Argentina’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran over a breach of international norms and diplomatic conventions by an Argentinian prosecutor.

Issa Kameli, the director general of the Americas Department at the Ministry, summoned the Argentinian chargé d’affaires on Tuesday to convey Tehran’s strong protest at a recent move by the prosecutor against Iranian officials in connection with the 1994 AMIA bombing.

Kameli handed over a formal note of protest and condemned the “baseless accusations” as a diversion in the prolonged judicial case. He said the move reflected continued political manipulation in the case, influenced by elements affiliated with the Israeli regime, and served an anti-Iranian agenda.

Kameli said the move would set a “wrong precedent” in international relations and could worsen bilateral ties.

Warning of the legal and political consequences, the senior diplomat urged Argentinian authorities to reconsider their course. He stressed that Iran reserved the right to take appropriate measures under international law to protect its interests.

